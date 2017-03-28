Moto X (2017) leaks into the wild with Snapdragon 625, dual-camera setup

Lenovo and Motorola might be focusing their attention on the Moto Z series, but apparently the two companies are also preparing a Moto X revival sometime this year. We’ve already seen a bunch of leaked images showcasing the alleged Moto X (2017) and today we get even more pictures showcasing the handset.

Even better, we get to take a glimpse of some of specs of the upcoming Moto X. One of the images shows the phone in recovery mode, so we can see the phone apparently runs on a Snapdragon 625 processor working in concert with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also appears the main camera module is of the dual variety.

Other specifications aren’t yet available, like the display size or resolution, but as new information becomes available we’ll make sure to update you. At this point, the Moto X 2017 is shaping up to be a middle range device similar to the Honor 6X and ZTE Blade V8 Pro. The latter also takes advantage of a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and offers a dual-camera at an affordable price.

Motorola already has the Moto G5 Plus which comes with a Snapdragon 625, up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, but the phone does not offer a dual camera setup. So maybe with the new Moto X 2017, Motorola wants to enter the affordable dual camera market. It’s just a guess at this point, since nothing has been confirmed yet. So you better make sure you take this info with a healthy grain of salt.