See exactly where your friend is at with Facebook Messenger’s Live Location

Are you starving and waiting for your friend to come over with food is proving to be too difficult to bear? You can try opening your Facebook app. This week the social media company has announced it was adding a Live Location feature in the Messenger app which basically lets you track friends.

So far, Messenger users have been allowed to send their current location to a friend, but now you’ll be able to watch your friend move around the map in real-time. But don’t worry – your buddy won’t be able to track your whereabouts if you don’t want them.

To access this feat, just tap on Location icon in the Android app or select Location under the More icon. Once you do that, you’ll be able to see a map of your current location and by tapping the blue bar you’ll share it with your friend(s) for up to 60 minutes. You can tap on Stop Sharing at any given time.

With Live Location, users will also be able to see an estimate of how long it takes to get to your friend’s house or to the restaurant you’re having a rendezvous with your work mates.

But even if Messenger offer this live tracking option now, it doesn’t mean you can’t share a static point on the map as well. For example, if you want to let your friend know you are waiting for them at a particular location, you can tap the location pin or More icon then tap the red pin in the upper right hand corner. Next, you can either drag and drop the pin onto the map or just search for the place to share.

Facebook is rolling out the new feature globally for iOS and Android users alike, who will be able to share their location details with one or a group of friends at a time.