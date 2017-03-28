T-Mobile intros three new prepaid plans for $45 and up

T-Mobile hasn’t been paying too much attention to its prepaid plans as of late, but this week the carrier is finally bringing some novelty into the equation. The company introduced three new plans prepaid customers can now choose from: two “Simply Prepaid” bundles and a “ONE Prepaid”. The plans start a $45 per month.

So let’s take each one and see what they offer. The base “Simply Prepaid” plan will cost users $45/month. For this amount of money, subscribers will be awarded unlimited talk, text and data. However, as it is the case which most of these plans, customers will get only 4GB of 4G LTE high-speed data. After you reach this cap, tethering speed is cut down to 3G.

If you want more, you can go for the second “Simply Prepaid” plan which is a bit more expensive, coming in at $55. Instead of 4GB of LTE data, it offers 6GB. Both bundles offer Wi-Fi Calling, Music Unlimited (streams without affecting your data bucket) and Data Maximizer (stream video at 480p). Subscribers willing to onboard of any of these two plans can keep their current number and device, or just buy a new one from T-Mobile.

For $5 extra users of the “Simply Prepaid” plans can get service to and from Mexico and Canada. An additional $15/month gets you Stateside International Calling which includes unlimited landline calls to wired phones in 70 countries plus texting to mobile devices in over 30 countries. T-Mobile is making available the two plans to its current subscriber-base.

As for the third “ONE Prepaid” plan – this is touted as an unlimited data bundle. It’s priced at $75/month for which you can get unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE plus coverage in Mexico and Canada and 200MB of roaming data. Note that hotspot is limited to 3G and data maximizer can’t be disabled. T-Mobile also allows subscribers of the plan to purchase HD video streaming for $3/day. The Stateside International Calling feature is available for $15/month.

The new plans are now available. T-Mobile says it’s no longer offering its older Simple Choice prepaid plans to new customers, but older subscribers can continue to stay on them if they want to.