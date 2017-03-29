Check out Uvolt, a watch that uses solar energy to charge your phone

Never run out of battery juice on your smartphone ever again

Tired of carrying your charging cable around with you all day? This new startup hailing from Canada might have an interesting solution to the very familiar problem of always running out of battery on your smartphone.

Say hello to the Uvolt Watch – which is more than just a timepiece you can wear on your wrist. The device is also a multifunctional power reserve for your phone, that harvests solar energy. The device is equipped with a solar panel that sits quietly on your wrist while you go about your business for the day and captures energy from the sun. The panel does so in order to charge multiple power reserves embedded in the product.

The main power reserve is a high-density lithium-ion battery that lives beneath the case and can charge devices wirelessly. It comes integrated with a lightning port for Apple devices and microUSB and USB Type-C ports for Android handsets. A wireless receiver for inductive charging via the included dock sits at the bottom of the power reserve.

Uvolt has developed a custom watch hinge which bundles additional batteries that allow users to continue charging even after the main power reserve has ran out of juice. On a sunny day, users can easily fully charge the power reserve, currently at 290 mAh. The transfer between the power reserve and your phone takes about 45 minutes.

The Uvolt Watch comes with a charging dock which can re-charge the watch in under 45 minutes. It’s compatible with most wireless chargers.

The Uvolt Watch comes into four minimalist styles including black, white, silver and rose gold. Bear in mind this is not a smartwatch, but a watch that simply displays the time and can also charge your phone.

The Uvolt is currently up on Kickstarter gathering funds, so if you’re interested you can make a pledge starting at $99 which will get you one watch plus a power reserve of your choice and a Uvolt wireless charger. The estimated delivery date is set for 2017.