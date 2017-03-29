First pictures of dual-camera Bluboo D1 surface

One of the emerging trends in smartphones for 2017 is the inclusion of multiple cameras on the back side of phones. Heck, some are even set to come with dual setups on the front, too. One model set to feature two rear and two front-facing shooters, the Bluboo D1, has started to make a little noise ahead of its launch. Indeed, today we’re getting our hands on a few of the first pics of the handset.

Similar to how it offered a dual-camera design on the Dual, Bluboo looks to do the same for its D1. However, this one takes things one step further by bringing a second camera to the front of the phone, too. Why? Because, who doesn’t want more depth of field in the pictures?

Additionally, the Bluboo D1 employs a soft light on the front which should lead to brighter and more evenly lit selfies. Key hardware details for the phone are alleged to include a MediaTek MTK6580A 1.5GHz quad-core processor, a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage with up to 256GB extra coming way of microSD.

Other specs include the 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera combo, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 2600mAh battery. The whole thing fits inside a metal unibody and runs Android 7.0 out of the box.

Presales of Bluboo D1 are expected to begin in early April with a price tag of around $60. For more information about Bluboo and its other models, check out its website.