Here’s how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S8 Unpacked 2017 event live

This is how you can watch the Galaxy S8 official launch event

Today is the big day! In a few hours Samsung is going live in New York to unveil its latest Galaxy S8 flagship – the one we’ve been waiting for, for months.

Unless you are attending the event in New York, you’re probably want to tune in and watch the Unpacked 2017 live. There are several ways you can do that:

Watch it on the Samsung Official Website

You can watch the event by visiting the news.samsung.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy when the event begins.

Watch it on Facebook

Tune in on facebook.com/SamsungMobile or facebook.com/SamsungElectronics when the event begins.

Watch it on the Mobile App

Go to the Google Play Store and download the Unpacked 2017 app and install it on your device. Then tune on your mobile device once the event starts. 360 live streaming is also available at http://www.samsung.com/galaxy and in the Unpacked 2017 app.

Keep in mind that the Unpacked 2017 event starts today, March 29 at 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PT / 4 PM GMT / 4 PM CET.

While we wait for Samsung to officially unveil the Galaxy S8 in a few hours, you can take the time to read our in-depht What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition.