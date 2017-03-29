Save 50% on ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones (Deal of the Day)

The weather is getting pretty nice in most parts of the country and spring is in the air. This means a lot of us are out and about, and becoming more active. Whether that’s walking, riding a bike, jogging, or something else, we’re moving more.

If you’re like us, you likely want some background music for your hike or a pumping playlist for that run. Don’t make the mistake of putting in a pair of standard earbuds. They don’t sound as good; they’ll probably end up falling out, anyhow. Go with our Deal of the Day and pick up some ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones for half price.

About

ARMOR-X really means the “go” in the GO-X3 Bluetooth headphones, having been expressly designed to fit your ears comfortably for long periods of time – be that commuting, hiking, running, or anything else. Delivering nuanced, superior sound via a Bluetooth 4.1 connection, and boasting an IPX4 waterproof rating, you’ll be more than content with these as your new running buddy.

Features

Bluetooth 4.1 + EDR seamlessly syncs w/ wireless devices to deliver superb sound

Full charge delivers up to seven hours of play time

Voice prompt allows notifications of incoming calls & phone numbers so you never miss a call

Silicone ear hooks secure the headphones behind your ears & rest comfortably for hours

Premium soft smooth silicone gel surface helps sweat proof the earphones

Advanced, in-ear design offers incredible sound quality w/ deep bass & crystal clear treble

Where to Buy

You can purchase the ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $29.99. Normally $59.99, we’re offering them to our readers for half their typical cost.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!