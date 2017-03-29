Save 50% on ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones (Deal of the Day)

By
AndroidGuys
-

The weather is getting pretty nice in most parts of the country and spring is in the air. This means a lot of us are out and about, and becoming more active. Whether that’s walking, riding a bike, jogging, or something else, we’re moving more.

If you’re like us, you likely want some background music for your hike or a pumping playlist for that run. Don’t make the mistake of putting in a pair of standard earbuds. They don’t sound as good; they’ll probably end up falling out, anyhow. Go with our Deal of the Day and pick up some ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones for half price.

About

ARMOR-X really means the “go” in the GO-X3 Bluetooth headphones, having been expressly designed to fit your ears comfortably for long periods of time – be that commuting, hiking, running, or anything else. Delivering nuanced, superior sound via a Bluetooth 4.1 connection, and boasting an IPX4 waterproof rating, you’ll be more than content with these as your new running buddy.

Features

  • Bluetooth 4.1 + EDR seamlessly syncs w/ wireless devices to deliver superb sound
  • Full charge delivers up to seven hours of play time
  • Voice prompt allows notifications of incoming calls & phone numbers so you never miss a call
  • Silicone ear hooks secure the headphones behind your ears & rest comfortably for hours
  • Premium soft smooth silicone gel surface helps sweat proof the earphones
  • Advanced, in-ear design offers incredible sound quality w/ deep bass & crystal clear treble

Where to Buy

You can purchase the ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $29.99. Normally $59.99, we’re offering them to our readers for half their typical cost.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR