When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy S8

By
AndroidGuys
-

Introduced on March 29, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are sure to be top sellers for 2017. Why? Well, for starters, they are are incredibly sleek looking devices that are rife with great features. Moreover, Samsung has built quite the reputation over the years and the Galaxy S series is among the most popular ever.

So, when can you get your hands on these new phones? More importantly where are you going to find them? You won’t have to look hard; they’ll be pretty much everywhere come April 21. Not only will carriers be offering the phones, but you’ll likely find them in a variety of retail outlets and online stores, too.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be sold in a variety of color options: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. Things may vary based on where you buy, but we’ll try to spell that out below.

Nearly every service provider selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be dangling incentives and deals. The aim is to get you to either trade in the old phone you and re-commit to service or to switch carriers outright.

Verizon

  • Preorders start: March 30 at 12:01AM ET
  • Available in stores: April 21
  • Galaxy S8: $720 full retail or $30/mo. for 24 months
  • Galaxy S8+: $840 full retail or $35/mo for 24 months

Promos

  • Galaxy S8 Bundles: For a limited time, choose from two Samsung Gear VR offers when you preorder the new Samsung DREAM or DREAM+.
    • Immerse yourself with the free Controller Bundle ($180 value) that includes a Gear VR with controller and Oculus content.
    • Or take it to the next level with the Experience Box discounted to $99 ($550 value) which includes the Controller Bundle plus one pair of Harman Kardon headphones and a Samsung 256 GB micro SD card.

Limited Time Trade-In Offer: Order the Galaxy S8 on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $15/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge +, GS7, GS7 edge, Note 5; Google: Pixel, Pixel XL; LG: G5, V20; HTC: 10; Motorola: Z Droid, Z Force

Order the Galaxy S8 on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $20/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone SE; Samsung: Note 4, GS5; LG: G4, V10; HTC: M9; Motorola: Turbo 2, Z Play

Order the Galaxy S8+ on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $15/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 7 Plus; Google: Pixel XL; Motorola: Z Force; Samsung: GS7 edge

Order the Galaxy S8+ on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $20/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7; Google: Pixel; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge +, GS7, Note 5; LG: G5, V20; HTC: 10; Motorola: Droid Z Droid

Pre-Order

AT&T

Preorders start: March 30 at 12:01AM ET
Available in stores: April 21
Galaxy S8: $750 full retail or $25/mo. for 30 months (AT&T Next); $31.25/mo. for 24 months (AT&T Next Every Year)
Galaxy S8+: $850 full retail or $28.34/mo. for 30 months (AT&T Next); $35.42/mo. for 24 months (AT&T Next Every Year)

Customers who preorder the Galaxy S8 or S8+ via AT&T Next can take advantage of each of the following offers:

  • Up to $750 in credits towards another Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+,
  • A Samsung Gear VR included, along with a controller powered by Oculus and an Oculus content bundle,
  • A Samsung Gear S3 for only $49 with a 2-year service agreement,
  • And, for only 99-cents, you can get a Samsung Tab E and/or a Samsung Gear S2 when you activate 2-year service agreements.

T-Mobile

  • Preorders start: March 30 at 12:01AM ET
  • Available in stores: April 21
  • Galaxy S8: $750 full retail or $30 down and $30/mo. for 24 months; Jump! On Demand $0 down and $33/mo. for 24 months
  • Galaxy S8+: $850 full retail or $130 down and $30/mo. for 24 months

Promos

To sweeten the pot, when you pre-order the Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile, you get a FREE Gear VR with controller and Oculus content, a full $180 value! MetroPCS customers can also get in on the same VR goodies by purchasing the device when it launches on April 21 (FRP: $729).

Sprint

  • Preorders start: March 30 at 12:01AM ET
  • Available in stores: April 21
  • Galaxy S8: Full retail TBD, Lease for $31.25/mo. for 18 months
  • Galaxy S8+: Full retail TBD, Lease for $35.42/mo. for 18 months

Promos

All new lines of service and upgrades are eligible for the free device with the trade-in, and those who don’t have a device to trade in can receive a $100 promotional card at the time of purchase.

Customers who purchase either device between March 30 and April 20 will be eligible to receive the new Samsung Gear VR virtual reality headset and controller for free– an estimated $129.99 value.

US Cellular

  • Preorders start: March 30 at 12:01AM ET
  • Available in stores: April 21
  • Galaxy S8: Full retail TBD, Free with qualified trade-in
  • Galaxy S8+: Full retail TBD, $3.64 per month ($109.20 total over 30 months) with qualified trade-in

All new lines of service and upgrades are eligible for the free device with the trade-in, and those who don’t have a device to trade in can receive a $100 promotional card at the time of purchase. Qualifying smartphone trade-in requirements: working condition, no cracked screens, Samsung Galaxy S6 or later; iPhone 5s or later.

Pre-Order

Samsung Galaxy S8 Giveaway

Want to win a Samsung Galaxy S8? Enter our giveaway here

a Rafflecopter giveaway

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR