When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy S8

Introduced on March 29, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are sure to be top sellers for 2017. Why? Well, for starters, they are are incredibly sleek looking devices that are rife with great features. Moreover, Samsung has built quite the reputation over the years and the Galaxy S series is among the most popular ever.

So, when can you get your hands on these new phones? More importantly where are you going to find them? You won’t have to look hard; they’ll be pretty much everywhere come April 21. Not only will carriers be offering the phones, but you’ll likely find them in a variety of retail outlets and online stores, too.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be sold in a variety of color options: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. Things may vary based on where you buy, but we’ll try to spell that out below.

Nearly every service provider selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be dangling incentives and deals. The aim is to get you to either trade in the old phone you and re-commit to service or to switch carriers outright.