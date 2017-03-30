Love baseball? T-Mobile offering subscribers 1 year of free MLB.TV Premium

This week T-Mobile announced a new promotion. The carrier says it will offer customers a free annual subscription to MLB.TV Premium (again!) on April 4. The service usually costs $112.99 and allows users to stream all your team’s game, whether live or on-demand, as well as home broadcasting. It also includes live game DVR, multi-game viewing and more.

On top of that, T-Mobile’s offer offers access to the MLB.com At Bat Premium mobile app, which delivers baseballs stats, latest news, real-time pitch tracking and radio game broadcasts.

How do you gain access to the promotion, you might wonder? T-Mobile customers will be able to claim the gift through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app until Wednesday, April 5 at 1:59 a.m. Pacific Time. After accessing the app, customers need to sign up for MLB.TV Premium by Tuesday, April 11 at 1:59 a.m. Pacific Time.

To be eligible, T-Mobile subscribers need to be on a qualifying monthly rate plan, including “most consumer and business, postpaid and prepaid plans.” Those who have a Government account or plan without high speed data are not eligible.

We should also note, T-Mobile will be giving $100 or $50 MasterCard gift card to a handful of lucky fans, so they can purchase MLB gear. One super lucky fan will also be able to win a trip to MLB All-Start Week in Miami, between July 9 and 12.

The 2017 Major League Baseball season is set to kick start Sunday, April 2.