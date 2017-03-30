Samsung Galaxy S8 and Bixby to integrate Pinterest visual discovery tech

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are finally officially and by now you probably know the two phones arrive with the company’s own Bixby virtual assistant onboard. While, Bixby is currently quite limited in functionality, Samsung says to expect great things from the AI-driven helper. For example, Bixby will be able to visually identify objects in the real world and then search for related things on Pinterest.

Since Bixby can identify objects right from the camera, the process is super simple. Click the dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, point the camera, tap to take a photo and discover related products on Pinterest. As part of the integration, Pinterest will also recommend ways to bring the idea, recipe or style to life.

This is similar to using Pinterest’s newly introduced Lens features which allows users to use their camera phone to recognize objects in real time and identify related items on Pinterest. But instead of having a separate application on their phone that allows them to do all that, Samsung Galaxy S8 owners will have this feature built-in. Similar functionality is available in Samsung’s browser and photo gallery applications.

Pinterest announced that Lens is now available in beta outside the US for customers who use their mobile device in English. It’s pretty obvious Pinterest Lens is gearing up for a broader launch, something also made possible via the Samsung partnership. The phone is expected to hit retail on April 21 in US.