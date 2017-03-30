Try Blue Apron and get 3 meals for $25 (Deal of the Day)

Look, we get it, you’re a busy person. Between work, school, and family, you’ve got very little time to mess around. Heck, some days you barely have it in you to go to the store and shop for groceries. We feel you. Ever thought about going with a service like Blue Apron?

As part of our Deal of the Day, we’re offering AndroidGuys readers a chance to test out the service with some incredible pricing. Indeed, for only $25 you can snag three meals for two people. This means you’ve got an entire weekend’s worth of dinners mapped out. Not only that, but you’ll have the exact groceries and ingredients you need delivered to your door.

Whether you’re new to the kitchen or you’re looking to spice things up with exciting, seasonal recipes, Blue Apron will deliver just what you need. It’s simple – you’ll get fresh, gourmet recipes and the highest quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients to bring them to life. With this incredible deal, you’ll prepare three meals for two people within a week’s time. Just long enough to get hooked on delicious home cooking.

Three meals for two people: $25

Two meals for four people: $33

Receive pre-portioned ingredients for 3 recipes to be cooked & enjoyed by 2 people delivered to your door

Enjoy farm-fresh produce, high-quality antibiotic free meats & sustainable seafood, artisanal spices, grains & cheeses

Learn to cook with Blue Apron’s always original and top notch recipes, new every week

Support small-scale farmers with specialty produce and unique ingredients

Meals are 500-800 calories per serving

Blue Apron is available to most U.S. addresses excluding Alaska & Hawaii. To see if Blue Apron delivers to your area, click here

Note: for new subscribers only

Ready to simplify your life and start eating great food at the same time? Give Blue Apron a try through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Choose from a $25 option (three meals for two people) or $33 (two meals for four people).

