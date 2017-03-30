Ulefone trumpets accuracy of GPS in Power 2

Currently available for pre-sale, Ulefone’s latest handset, the Power 2, can be yours for as low as $179.99. That is, of course, if you pre-order ahead of April 5. What’s more, you can also snag $40 in free accessories as well. After April, though, the price goes up to $199.99 and the freebies go away.

As it has done in the past for its Gemini handset, Ulefone is giving interested consumers a chance to see how accurate the GPS unit is inside of the Power 2. As you’ll see in the video embedded below, the phone does quite well in its real world test.

The test reveals that there are some 15 satellites in use with four of them pulling a strength of 40 or higher. Additionally, the accuracy is shown to be within a couple of feet. This can be extremely handy, especially if you are using Google Maps to share your location.

For those who live in regions that rely on GLONASS, the Power 2 supports that as well. Similar to other Ulefone models, the Power 2 has metal body with plastic top and bottom parts, leading to smoother signal reception.

Specifications for the Ulefone Power 2 include a 1.5GHz Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset offers up a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 16-megapixel rear, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and front side fingerprint scanner.

If interested in learning more, or purchasing the Power 2, head to Ulefone’s website or a retailer such as Gearbest.