What’s the difference: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S8+

So, Samsung finally unveiled its latest and greatest premium smartphones. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are here and they’ve made quite a very big impression on us, right from the get-go. They are both beautiful, revolutionary smartphones, but when faced with a choice between them, what will you choose?

It’s not an easy decision to make, since the two devices have a lot in common. However, there are a few differences and knowing about them will help you determine whether you should get the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. It all boils down to personal needs and preferences. So let’s see how the two phones differ from one another:

Difference 1: Display size

This year Samsung moved its flagships into phablet territory. Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature larger than average displays. The “smaller” Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch display, while the more spacious variant, the Galaxy S8+ takes advantage of a 6.2-inch screen. Both are Infinity Displays that offers Quad HD+ resolution (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) and the new 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

Given the size difference, the Galaxy S8 comes up at 570ppi, while the S8+ brings forth 529ppi. The size of the new phones is in stark contrast with Samsung last year’s flagship, which featured 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch displays respectively.

Most people are probably accustomed to phones around the 5.5-inch form factor, but as you can see flagships are slowly gravitating towards bigger and more spacious displays. A few examples, the LG G6 has a 5.7-inch display, the Huawei Mate9 has a 5.9-inch display, while the OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel XL have 5.5-inch screens. So for most people the 5.8-inch screen on the Galaxy S8 will probably be enough.

We should also note that there are differences when it comes to measurements too, as the S8 comes in at 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm, while the S8+ stands tall at 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm.

Difference 2: Battery capacity

Samsung’s new phones come equipped with super safe batteries that went through rigorous testing protocols including an 8-point check and multi-layer safety protocol, before making it under the hood of the new devices.

And as you would expect, the larger model gets the larger battery pack. So the Galaxy S8 relies on a 3,000 mAh power house, while the Galaxy S8+ takes advantage of a 3,500 mAh one. Despite the many innovations brought forth by the Galaxy S8 duo, advanced battery life is not one of them. Sure, the phones will be able to sustain you throughout the day, but don’t expect any miracles.

Both phones run on Qualcomm’s demanding Snapdragon 835 processor, so the super-fast chip will probably pull a toll on battery life cycle – especially with intense usage.

Difference 3: Pricing options

Like it’s the case with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL and many other phone pairs, the larger model is bound to be expensive than the smaller one. While the exact pricing specifications in the US are yet to be revealed, we expect the Galaxy S8 to come boasting a price-tag of about $750, while its larger brother will cost $100 extra (meaning $850).

The two models will be sold in Black Silver, Orchid Gray and Blue in the US. A fourth Maple Gold version will be available in some markets.

Apart from what we just mentioned above, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are exactly the same. In order to get a better idea of their full spec lists and accompanying accessories, we recommend you read our previous in-depth story.