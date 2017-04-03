Affordable ZTE Prestige 2 comes to Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile

Looking for a budget phone these days? Then you’re probably going to be interested in knowing that ZTE just unleashed a new wallet-friendly device, the Prestige 2 which is now available with Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

The ZTE Prestige 2 is the successor of the original Prestige that launched in 2015. It doesn’t bring stellar specs to the table, but with a price tag as low as $79.99 you should expect it to.

Despite its name, the ZTE Prestige 2 includes a 5-inch display with 480 x 854 resolution and a Snapdragon 210 processor clocked at 1.1GHz. ZTE throws in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. For those who crave more, there’s also a microSD card slot which allows for memory expansion up to 32GB.

Don’t buy this phone if you want to take awesome pictures with it. It features two cameras both of 5MP variety, so you won’t be snapping any award-winning photographs. Last but not least, the device relies on a 2.035 mAh battery, which will supposedly be able to support a 14-hour life cycle and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

If you don’t want to purchase the new ZTE Prestige 2 through Boost Mobile or Virgin Mobile, then you’ll be glad to know the phone will land in Best Buy retail stores soon enough.