Moto X (2017) shows up in first official-looking press render

Between 2013 and 2015, Motorola launched flagship phones under the Moto X branding. Then in 2016, the company made a transition to the Moto Z, leaving the Moto X behind. Well this year, it appears Motorola wants to revive the Moto X – but not as a premium device, but a middle-range one.

We previously told you that the Moto X (2017) will probably be marketed as Motorola’s first affordable dual-camera phone. And recent leak combo seems to support this theory. It also throws an official-looking press render of the upcoming Moto X into the mix.

As you can see for yourselves in the image, the phone appears to feature a selfie camera with LED flash and a home button reminiscent of the new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The dual-cameras setup is visible on the back, as is the stylish golden hue.

According to a recent tweet by tipster, Roland Quandt, the Moto X (2017) is dubbed “Sanders” and will make a debut with a Snapdragon 625 processor onboard and 3GB or RAM + 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage variants. As for the main camera, at this point we can tell you it will feature a 13MP sensor (info about the second one is unknown).

Motorola Moto "X 2017" XT180x codename "Sanders": Snapdragon 625, 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB ROM. 13MP camera (don't know if second cam sensor same) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 2, 2017

By the looks of it, the Moto X (2017) will be quite similar to the Moto G5 Plus which is offered in the US in 2GB/4GB of RAM + 32GB/64GB of internal storage. But those keen to have a dual-camera phone, will probably go for the Moto X (2017).