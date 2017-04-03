Teach yourself hacking and penetration testing with Android for $23 (Deal of the Day)

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build your business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

Did you know that you can use your Android smartphone to learn common attacks and/or prevent them? Indeed, that mobile device can be quite invaluable in this age of hacking, cyber security, and online threats. Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of training designed to help you get a leg up in the era of digital espionage.

For only $23 you’ll get lifetime access to more than 4.5 hours of content. Courses will cover everything from spying and weaponising to information gathering and detecting malicious files.

About

Focusing on the practical, non-theoretical side of penetration testing, this course delves into using Android as a penetration testing tool, using real life scenarios that will give you full control over a variety of computer systems. For each attack explored, you’ll learn how it works, how to practically launch it, and how to detect and prevent that type of attack from happening. By course’s end, you’ll have a firm grasp of penetration testing with Android and be able to implement techniques on your own system or in corporate environments.

Features

Access 47 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7

Install NetHunter & Kali Linux on your Android device to perform tests

Learn how to start gathering information about WiFi networks around you

Use your Android device to gain access to any account accessed by devices in your network

Create a fake access point in a network & spy on all the data sent on it

Explore a number of exploitation methods that can be used to gain full control over a target computer

Discover three methods to detect ARP Poisoning Attacks

Where to Buy

You can purchase the full security bundle for only $23 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth around $90 on a typical day, it’s yours at a discounted rate of 74% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!