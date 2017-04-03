Ulefone Power 2 among only Android 7.0 phones with massive batteries

There may be a growing number of Nougat-powered phones, but none of them pack a 6,050mAh battery.

If you’re in the market for a new phone that runs Android 7.0 and which has a high-capacity battery, you don’t have too many options just yet. While there are more models running the Nougat build today and more coming soon, few of them offer batteries above 3,500mAh.

Ulefone’s newest phone, the Power 2, runs a stock version of Android 7.0 with only a slightly customized user interface. Not only that, but it houses a capacious battery that comes in at a whopping 6,050mAh.

To get a sense for what might be different about the UI, check out the video below.

As you can see, the Power 2 uses Android 7.0 to offer up features like split screen, float multi-tasking, three-finger camera start, and switch to answer.

The Ulefone Power 2 packs 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 5.5-inch FHD Display, and a 16-megapixel/13-megapixel camera combination. Now available for $180, you can pick it up with a $40 gift bundle during pre-sale period.

To learn more about the Power 2, head to Ulefone’s website. There, you’ll also find a number of retailers offering the phone in the pre-sale period, including Gearbest.

Reminder: Please check the supported network bands to ensure it works with your carrier. The frequencies listed for the Power 2 do not line up with those offered in the US. International readers may find better support.