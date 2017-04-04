Android 7.1.2 update for Pixel, Nexus devices is available – here’s what’s new

As anticipated, Google has released the Android 7.1.2 update for the Pixel and Nexus family of devices. The new build is available for the Pixel (N2G47E), Pixel XL (N2G47J), Pixel C (N2G47D), Nexus 5X (N2G47F), Nexus 6P (N2G47H) and Nexus Player (N2G47H) – which all based on Android 7.1.1. As for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 – they have reached the end of their journey and will remain at Android 7.1.1 (while Google is concerned).

So if you too own one of the devices listed above, you can go ahead and download the factory images and OTA files from Google directly. The April 2017 security update for the phones are also available and you can grab all the OTA files right here. However, if you don’t want to do things manually, you should know that the OTA updates should start rolling out automatically in the next few days/weeks. So just wait a little.

Google detailed on the Google Product Forums the changes and enhancements we can expect the new Android 7.1.2 update to bring to the table. We’re told that the new build for Pixel and Pixel XL is bound to hit devices in the next few weeks (unless you’re in the beta program, which means you’re probably going to see yours sooner), bringing along a number of bug fixes, added feats and general performance/stability improvements like:

Improved fingerprint swipe performance

Bluetooth connectivity improvements (could fix the remaining Bluetooth issues some Pixels were having)

Battery usage alerts

Pink banding on the camera fix

Early shutdown issues fix

Audio popping at high volume fix

As for the update rolling out for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C and Nexus Player it’s a bit different than the Pixel one. It brings with it:

Enhanced notification stability

Fingerprint swipe on the 5X/6P models (a highly-requested feature)

General connectivity improvements

Battery usage alerts

Google has started sending out the OTA updates for the Nexus C and Nexus Player over the weekend, but we expect other devices will be getting it soon too.