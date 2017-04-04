Master & Dynamic intro silver and navy variant of MW60 headphones

In the market for a set of kick-ass headphones? We’ve recently fallen in love with Master & Dynamic’s MW50 on-ear headphones; be sure to check out our review!

For those of you who might prefer something over-the-ear, we suggest you take a look at the MW60s. They’re built with the same attention to detail and level of craftsmanship as the MW50s but cover the full ear.

Previously, you could get the MW60s in Gunmetal/Black Leather, Black Metal/Black Leather, and Silver Metal/Brown Leather color options. Today, however, Master & Dynamic add a new color variant: Silver Metal/Navy Leather. It’s a gorgeous combination that looks altogether modern and yet somehow traditional, too.

Although M&D’s headphones carry a pretty hefty price tag, we definitely think they’re worth a look. Considering that, with proper care, these will last you a good decade, it’s fairly easy for us to justify it. There’s no doubt in our mind that we’d drop that much on a few pairs of lesser quality units over the same time frame.

Learn more about Master & Dynamic’s MW60 headphones, or order a pair, at its website.