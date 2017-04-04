Reminder: T-Mobile is offering 1-year of free MLB.TV Premium today

As we told you last week, T-Mobile is bringing back the MLB.TV promotion it also offered last year today. Starting April 4 and ending April 1:59 a.m Pacific Time, customers will be able to grab a one-year free of charge subscription to MLB.TV Premium and MLB.com At Bat Premium, both valued at $112.99.

MLB.TV will give users access to every out-of-market game for the 2017 MLB season, as well offer the ability to do home or away broadcast and live game DVR.

The MLB services will be available through T-Mobile’s Tuesdays app which can be downloaded by iOS and Android users alike. Remember that you’ll need to sign up for MLB.TV Premium before April 11 at 1:59 am Pacific Time. After which all you need to do is download the MLB.com At Bat app and tune in for your favorite games.

T-Mobile subscribers on most of the carrier’s consumer, business, postpaid and prepaid plans, can go ahead and claim the freebie.

The Magenta carrier will also be giving baseball fans the chance to win a $100 or $50 MasterCard gift cards and an all-expenses-paid trip to MLB All-Star Week in Miami, which takes place between 9 July to 12.