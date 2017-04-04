The Galaxy S8 at US Cellular is free (with a 30-month plan)

Are you thinking of buying the Samsung Galaxy S8? You could get it from US Cellular

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was finally unveiled last week, to the Android world’s delight. Now the flagship it’s making its way to carriers across the world. Including those in the US. Actually one of them has a pretty interesting Galaxy S8 offer you might want to take into consideration.

US Cellular will gibe you the Galaxy S8 for free, if and only if you agree to jump onboard on a 30-month plan. Or you can grab it for $675 outright, instead. Sure, a lot of customers might be reluctant to sign up for a plan that spans over two years and a half, but getting the Galaxy S8 got $0 down sounds pretty fantastic, doesn’t it?

On top of the Galaxy S8, US Cellular is also throwing in the new Gear VR headset with controller, so you can enjoy some virtual reality along with your new phone. You can place your pre-orders now for a Galaxy S8 in Artic Silver, Midnight Black or Orchid Gray.

The deal isn’t offered for the Galaxy S8’s larger brother, the Galaxy S8+ which is available for $27.84/month for 30 months or $785 in full.

At this moment, it doesn’t seem like the promotion on the Galaxy S8 is limited, but if you decide you want the phone from US Cellular, we advise you to move fast, as it could expire at any moment.

The Galaxy S8 arrives with a 5.8-inch Infinity Display with QHD+ resolution (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) and 18:5:9 ratio. The device is the first to become available with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 835 which is a octa-core affair (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) based on a 10nm process. Samsung also throws in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB thanks to the microSD card slot).

The Galaxy S8 brings numerous enhancement and new features – the most note-worthy being Bixby – the virtual assistant which according to Samsung is able to hold meaningful conversations, make payments or conduct visual searches via the camera.