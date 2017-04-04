You can poll people in Google Allo now

Allo is one of Google’s many messaging apps, one that brought an interesting feature to the table. The service offered users the option of using the Google Assistant in chats, even before the company started rolling out the AI companion to most phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

And this week Google has updated Allo to include a new feature, although we doubt it was intensively requested by the app’s user base. Allo just added the option of conducting polls from within the app. Not too mind-blowing, but we guess the feature could find it’s uses. Can’t sleep at night without knowing how many of your friends will be purchasing the Galaxy S8 (by the way we’re giving a free Galaxy S8, just so you know) or not? Create a poll and find out.

trying out our new polling feature in Allo, let's go Gonzaga #GoogleAllo pic.twitter.com/M5e3Qw14sR — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) April 3, 2017

To create a poll in Allo, type @yesno in the message box and follow it by a question. Naturally this is an option to be used in group chats. However you should know that at the moment the feat is quite limited allowing only for Yes or No answers.

At some point, Google will probably allow customized answers, as well. But so far that’s all we get. Once created, the poll will go live at the bottom of the chat with the votes being displayed in real time.

Google advertises Allo as a chat app that helps you say more and do more. And with the addition of the new feature, users will be able to stay informed regarding their friends’ preferences.