S Health gets re-branded as Samsung Health, offers online doctor appointments

If you own a Samsung handset, then you’re probably familiar with the S Health app – a service developed by Samsung itself which allows users to track steps, the exact amount of minutes they spent moving, track heart rate, oxygen saturation levels and many other things.

Well if you have looked at your Samsung device lately, you might have noticed that the S Health app has been replaced by Samsung Health. Yes, indeed Samsung re-named the application while also adding a new feature that holds great potential.

The new feat is called Ask an Expert powered by American Well and basically connects a user with a real doctor online 24/7. However, this feature is currently available only for US users. We don’t know whether Samsung has plans to expand the feature or not.

Users have to enroll in the program, choose a doctor of a certain specialty and then visit the doctor via their Android smartphone with live video. While the new feature might prove in handy for patients in remote locations or suffering from less serious conditions (like a headache or a rash), it should definitely not substitute real life visits to your doctor’s office.

Even though seeing a doctor from the comfort of your own home might be less mentally straining, there will always be a need for hands-on visits, especially when the patient can’t be easily diagnosed.

On top of the new US-only feature, Samsung Health has also added a custom pace-setter that matches the user’s goals and performance level plus six main types of health management devices in Accessories (ACCU-CHEK included).

Samsung Health is currently available for download for all Android 4.4+ devices from the Google Play Store.