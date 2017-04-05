T-Mobile SyncUp Drive now offers roadside assistance for free

Remember the T-Mobile SyncUp Drive? The carrier launched the device that bestows a Wi-Fi network to your car, a few months ago.

The gizmo plugs into your vehicle on-board diagnostic port and starts sucking on T-Mobile 4G LTE in order to offer Wi-Fi signal inside the car. For $150 a year, subscribers were also offered access to vehicle diagnostics, driving behavior analysis, vehicle location monitoring, speed alerts and more.

Well T-Mobile just announced this week that the SyncUp Drive has been updated to offer Allstate Motor Club Roadside Assistance. Need help with jump-starting your car, changing a tire or getting a tow or some gas? Open up the accompanying SyncUp Drive app on your phone (Android or iOS) and request assistance via the Allstate Motor Club customer service.

The good news? This feature comes free of charge and all new or existing SyncUp Drive customers on a 2GB or higher mobile internet plan at T-Mobile can take advantage of it. All you need to do is check the SyncUp Drive app on your phone and accept the update inside.

T-Mobile claims that demand for SyncUp Drive has exceeded expectations and if you too were interested in purchasing the device, this is a great time to do so.

In order to celebrate the launch of the roadside assistance feature, T-Mobile is currently offering the SyncUp Drive with a discount. For a limited period, you can grab it for $0 down and $2/month for 24 months of $48 outright (discounted from the previous $120).