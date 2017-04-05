Ulefone Gemini Pro could launch in six colors

Because black, white, and silver are just a little played out, Ulefone could debut its next phone in a half dozen color options.

A picture has surfaced showing Ulefone’s forthcoming dual-camera handset, the Gemini Pro, in a variety of colors. Among them are red, blue, green, and gold. Reportedly, the conventional colors of grey and black will be offered as well.

From the photo we can surmise that the Gemini Pro is built with a metal unibody, likely with some sort of CNC machinery. This form has been present in previous Ulefone models so we’d not be surprised if that’s the case here. In addition to the metal, we assume the tops and bottoms are some sort of plastic or composite and are broken up by antenna lines. The matte surface potentially indicates a grit blasting for the finish.

Thus far we know only some of the specs for the Ulefone Gemini Pro. Presumably running Android 7.0, it will have dual 13-megapixel dual back cameras and a 13-megapixel front camera. Powered by a MediaTek Helio X27 2.6GHz processor, we’re also expecting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Supposedly, the phone will launch in late April.

In the meanwhile, we're on the hunt for more details for the phone.