You can now join the Honor Beta Program, if you’re in the US

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor just announced the advent of the Honor Beta program in the US. The company is offering a few devices for sale in the States including the Honor 8 and Honor 6X, so with this program Honor hopes to solidify its relationship with followers of the brand.

Honor aims to become one of the best provider of unlocked handsets in the country and the Honor Beta program will certainly help it achieve this goal. Everyone is welcome to apply to join the Beta Program – you’ll just have to be a resident of the United States.

What’s it in for you if you join? Well Honor Beta Testers offers users the opportunity to trial pre-released hardware and software in exchange for their honest feedback. So as part of the Honor Beta initiative, you could be among the first to try out Android O for available Honor models or the any upcoming Honor products destined for the US market.

The Honor 8 is one of the best affordable smartphones on the market and here at Android Guys we really loved to review it. The phone arrives with a 5.2-inch display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and a Kirin 950 chipset under the hood. The SoC works in concert with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, the phone takes advantage of a 12MP main camera with f/2.2, laser autofocus, dual-LED flash and an 8MP selfie snapper. The device is upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat and Honor surely plans to push other future updates to the phone.