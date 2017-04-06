OnePlus 3T might soon get a Chrome color version

You might soon be able to buy the OnePlus 3T in a new color

Bummed out that you weren’t able to grab the OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black? The Chinese company offered the model for a mere second and in limited quantities, so it’s no wonder not many customers managed to get one. Well you shouldn’t be sad, as new color option for the OnePlus 3T has appeared on the horizon. And you might like this one even more.

Remember how Sony launched a Xperia Z5 Premium version in Chrome at MWC 2017? Well a few images showcasing the OnePlus 3T with a Chromium, shiny back have popped online recently. We don’t have an official indication that the product is actually real, but given OnePlus is often unpredictable, it might as well be.

OnePlus currently sells the OnePlus 3T with Gunmetal Gray and Soft Gold paint jobs, but soon a third coloring option might become available.

In case it escapes your memory, the OnePlus 3T comes boasting a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and a Snapdragon 821 processor under the hood. There’s 6GG of RAM onboard and a 16MP/16MP camera combo, which means the phone can snap some great selfies. The OnePlus 3T has a 3,400 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat.