Save up 20% on the Honor 8 or get the Honor 6X with some free accessories

Looking to grab a Honor phone? This is the best time to do so

Following Honor’s Beta Program announcement yesterday, the Huawei sub-brand also revealed a few new promotions it has currently running.

For starters, the tripod selfie stick which Honor unveiled at CES 2017 is now available for purchase in the US for $19.99 a pop.

If you’re looking to buy a phone, between April 3 and April 16, customers getting a Honor 6X dual camera handset for the regular price of $249 will also be able to choose a free accessory valued at up to $34.99. There are two options to pick from – a set of hybrid earphones or selfie stick and phone case.

The Honor 8 has also been included in the promotion. Buyers interested in grabbing the device are invited to register on hihonor.com in order to save up to 20% on the Honor 8. The company also throws in a pair of hybrid earphones and case with the purchase of an Honor 8 with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The offer expires on April 16, so if you want either of these handsets, you best hurry up.

The Honor 6X was launched at CES 2017 and is one of the best affordable dual-camera phones you can find on the market today. The Honor 8 is a bit more expensive, but for a limited time the device can be yours with a discount and a few freebies.