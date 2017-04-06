Top publishing services for presenting PDF content

You may have lots of useful information about your brand, just waiting to be shared with potential customers. The problem is that if this content is all in the form of PDF files, sharing is not easy to do. The good news is that you easily convert a PDF into a glossy online brochure or magazine that you can share on your website and across social media.

All you need to do is find a means of publishing the content in flipbook format, so that web users can flip through the pages, just like they would a hard copy publication; except that the action is electronic rather than physical. It’s worth taking a look at sites such as nmhytg.com for more information about flipbook options. In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the publishing options you may want to consider.

Uniflip

This is a self-service publishing option that enables you to create items such as catalogues, flyers and brochures from your PDF content. Once the flipbook is created you can just copy the web link and post it to your web page or any of your social media pages.

You have the choice of whether you want your flipbooks to be hosted by Uniflip or on another web domain. It’s also worth noting that there are plenty of customisation options available.

Instant Flipbook

Using Instant Flipbook could not be easier. You simply have to upload a PDF to the software and then click once to start the conversion process. The conversion takes just minutes and once it’s completed you have a professional looking, glossy flipbook that you can use.

One of the best things about Instant Flipbook is that you only pay once; when you complete the conversion. You then have complete ownership of the flipbook you have created and can host it on your company’s website if you choose to.

Flipping Book

If you want to use your brand when creating your Flipbook, you can with Flipping Book software. You can also choose to have your flipbook hosted by Flipping Book. If you want to know how your publications are performing you can use the analytics to keep check.

The process is simple and you end up with a publication that looks professional and catches the eye. People are far more likely to pay attention to your content if you present it in an attractive manner. They can simply flip through the pages of your magazine or brochure, and browse through the content, similar to the way they would with a print publication.

Hopefully, you can see how easy it is to publish your PDF content in a way that engages the reader. If you use flipbook publications to provide information, and supporting images and videos, you stand a good chance of keeping people interested. All you need to do is decide which publishing solution to choose.