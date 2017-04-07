Android app marketing tips (sponsored)

When it comes to the mobile devices, we find there are many things you can find for free: Wi-Fi for phones, voice and video calls, streaming content, news, amateur radio, dx, and, of course, applications. However, when we talk about the free mobile apps, not many of us realize that the marketing of the same is not free.

There are accessible resources that can be used to promote an Android application, but it is a costly affair because your valuable time is the most important thing on the list; you’ll have to be dedicated at all times.

If you’re currently worried about your first Android application, we have the tips to help you formulate a marketing strategy that will get you closer to success with every attempt you make.

Set up an inviting and user engaging product page

This is the first time, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re making a basic application or an advanced one, you need a product page that adds credibility to your application and gives a good impression to your users.

Use SEO to promote your app

As an app developer, you should learn about apps to execute tips and continually revise your knowledge to increase app downloads. Learn about keywords, format, length you should maintain for the description of your application. At the same time, Google Play Keyword Optimization is important, and you need to work on it.

Many developers make sure that once the application is created by then, it should be compatible with Google Play as well as the Apple App Store. Although this is a good thing to do, avoid it for your first application.

Social media

We are dependent to a great extent on social media, and you cannot deny that fact that till the time people have viewed your application for having learned about it on a particular social networking site, you’ll not be in a position to convince them that your app is worth downloading. It has cost attached to it, but it can get you result faster as compared to any other option we have today.

Forum and blog posting

Forums and blog posting will help you market your application efficiently. Many Android users are visiting various forums and blogs on a regular basis to learn about the new developments taking place in the world of Android. Additionally, they even use them to hunt for new apps developed by developers across the world.

While using this option, make sure that you have adequate knowledge about popular forums and blogs so that you do not invest your energy in ineffective options.