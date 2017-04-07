Bluboo to demo rugged R1 and dual-camera D1 at Hong Kong expo

The world’s biggest electronics sourcing event, the Global Sources Electronics at Asia World, gets started in a few days. Taking place in Hong Kong, the second phase of the expo features mobile electronics and figures to attract a wide variety of phone makers, buyers, and tech enthusiasts from around the globe.

Bluboo will be in attendance at the show (AsiaWorld Expo Hall 7 Booth 7K14) and plans to showcase its current offerings, including the recently launched Dual, the dual-curved Edge. Moreover, it will also have the budget-friendly Maya, 6-inch Maya Max, and 4.5-inch Mini on hand.

However, Bluboo is using the event to formally show two of its upcoming smartphones. Indeed, this will be where we should see our first real-world glimpses of the rugged R1 and dual-camera D1 handsets.

Considered first-half flagships for 2017, there’s plenty to like about the R1. A rough and tumble device with IP68 protection, this phone packs a massive 7,150mAh battery and boasts 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and support for wireless fast charging.

As for the D1, it offers users a dual-rear camera experience and promises to be one of the most cost-effective phones of its kind. Additional details suggest a selfie soft light and a breathing light for taking better pictures around front.

The expo runs from April 18-21 so if you’re in Hong Kong next week, swing by and take a look at the phones. Otherwise, we should see some noise on the official Bluboo website soon, too.