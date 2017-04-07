“The Cube” Bluetooth Speaker is alien-like and almost half priced

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker but don’t want to go with the standard looking stuff? Rather, you’d prefer to play your music and audiobooks through something that looks unlike a typical unit. How about one that looks like it fell out of a comic book or some futuristic sci-fi flick? Our Deal of the Day is just that, an unconventional Bluetooth speaker that begs to be gazed upon.

Play your music in futuristic fashion with “The Cube,” the space age-looking Bluetooth speaker that pairs easily with your smartphone or other Bluetooth-compatible device to deliver booming bass and zinging trebles. Its colorful LED lighting even gives off a full-on dance party vibe as you’re listening away.

You can order your version of “The Cube” at the AndroidGuys Deals Store in one of three colors: black, blue, or white. Normally priced around $50, AndroidGuys readers can pick one up for $25.99, a savings of 48%.

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!