The most expensive Galaxy S8 will go on sale soon with free DeX Station

The Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will go on sale in China

During the official launch event in New York, Samsung said that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will both arrive with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

While most markets will be getting the versions mentioned above, Samsung has a special variant of the Galaxy S8+ which it plans to sell only in China. And Samsung official Chinese website already listed this particular Galaxy S8+ model, which arrives with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While Samsung doesn’t list a price for the device, Korean news outlet ETNews claims the phone will be sold for approximately $1,020 in the country. Samsung apparently made the decision of selling a 6GB of RAM variant in the country in order to better compete with Chinese OEMs which routinely offer extremely well-specced handsets. For example, products like the Vivo Xplay5 Elite or the ZTE Nubia Z11 come packing 6GB of RAM. Unfortunately for Samsung, these products also sell for a lot more attractive price-tags.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is also throwing in a free DeX station accessory (worth $150) with the purchase of this particular model of the Galaxy S8+.

It’s unclear whether Samsung will end up selling the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on other markets. If the product proves to be popular in the country, Samsung might consider expanding its availability.

Would you fancy a Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage? Let us know in the comments below.