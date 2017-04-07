Ulefone Power 2 takes aim at Huawei and others with low-cost alternative

If there’s one thing we like about unlocked smartphones and lesser-known names, it’s that they can often deliver more bang for the buck. Often we find that upstart or newer brands like to challenge bigger names by forcing them to put out a better product at lower prices. Such is the case with Ulefone and its latest, the Power 2.

We’ve covered the phone a few times in the last couple of weeks as it’s currently on sale as part of a promotional price. Moreover, it comes with a gift bag of accessories valued at $40 for a limited time.

The Ulefone Power 2 sizes itself up nicely against the likes of Huawei and its P10 handset. Both were launched in March and feature similar specs and price points. The Ulefone doesn’t come out on top every time but it does edge Huawei in select cases.

Take for instance the battery life of the Ulefone which is a whopping 6,050mAh. Contrasted against Huawei’s 3,200mAh unit and you get almost double the capacity. The screen is larger at 5.5-inches (P10 has 5.1-inches) but that detail largely comes down to personal preference.

Both phones do feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and front-side fingerprint readers. But, Huawei beats Ulefone on the cameras, though, as it packs a 20-megapixel Monochrome + 12-megapixel shooter with help from Leica. Huawei’s is also thinner and includes a faster processor.

Each has advantages and disadvantages over the other, so it’s largely up to the buyer and what matters to them. The Huawei, for what it’s worth, is about three times the price of the Ulefone model.

The special introductory price of USD $179.99 (with gift bag) is just about over so if you’re looking to beat the standard $200 cost, you’ll want to hurry up. There are a variety of places to pick up the Power 2, including AliExpress.