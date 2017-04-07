We’re giving away an LG G6!

Hot on the heels of our Samsung Galaxy S8 giveaway, we’re today announcing that we’ll be giving away an LG G6 provided to us by LG. The G6 is one of the best-looking devices ever made and carries an impressive spec sheet.

The Prize

The LG G6 is one the best phones on the market right now. While some have panned it for not being as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8, it’s hard to sit there and compare the two when they both of their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are the specs of the LG G6:

Display: 5.7″ 2880 x 1440p, 18:9 display ratio

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB (expandable)

Battery: 3300mAh

Operating System: Android 7.0

Key features: Wireless charging, IP67 rating, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

One of the best things about the LG G6 are the unbelievably small bezels. This phone is basically all screen and I love looking at it. The new 18:9 screen ratio means that the display is twice as big as it is long and it creates an awesome effect. There’s so much room to display games, apps, and media that you really feel immersed in what you’re doing.

In the few weeks that I’ve had my LG G6, I haven’t experienced lag once. The Snapdragon 821 processor is crushing tasks and battery life has been pretty decent too. Not a world-beater like the Moto Z Plus, but I’m getting through the day. And if I need to quickly top off, the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 has my battery filled back up in no time.

How to enter

Entering is crazy easy. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winner once the drawing is over on April 21, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through April 21, 2017 at 11:59. It is open to US residents with a US shipping address. We’d like to thank LG for providing us with the phone for this giveaway.

Good luck!

