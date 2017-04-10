Bluboo D1 gets video tease ahead of formal debut

With what may be a few more weeks until its official launch, we’re getting our first video look at the Bluboo D1 smartphone. It’s a short clip, clocking in around one minute long, but it does confirm some of the details we’ve picked up over the last few weeks.

As you can see in the video, the phone does have the dual rear camera setup; it’s similar to what was offered in the recently launched Bluboo Dual save for one distinction. Instead of them being horizontally aligned, the two cameras are vertically oriented.

Bluboo says the phone should cost around $60, which is incredibly affordable for a dual-camera setup. Typically, phone makers cut costs by employing plastic in place of premium materials. The D1, however, figures to have a back cover with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. This would help for grip as well as durability, and should also be resistant to corrosion.

We’ll likely have to wait until the formal reveal to get all of the specs, but we do know some of the details for the Bluboo D1. Info thus far indicates a quad-core processor (1.5GHz), a 5.0-inch HD display, selfie softlight, breathing light, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 2600mAh battery. Powered by Android 7.0, you can already learn more about the phone at the official website: http://www.bluboo.hk/product/bluboo-d1.