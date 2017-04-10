Google Home multiple user support is just around the corner

It’s a feature that’s long been overdue – multiple user support in Google Home – and this week we’re seeing evidence that the functionality is headed for the voice activated virtual assistant really soon.

According to the Android Police, some users noticed a new card pop up in their Discover tab on the Google Home app labeled “Multiple users now supported”. It tells users that “others in your home can get a personalized experience from your Assistant on Google Home.” But despite the card being present, as you can see in the attached screenshot, the feature doesn’t seem to be functional just yet.

The functionality will most likely require separate users to switch accounts via the companion mobile app. In a perfect scenario, the Google Assistant inside the Google Home would be able to recognize a user’s individual voice and pull up their email, playlist and schedule automatically. But Google is not there just yet.

The multiple accounts feature will come in super in handy in households accommodating a family whose different tastes, calendars and to-do lists obviously vary. And while Google Home is still waiting for this feature to go live, Amazon’s Echo offered this option by allowing users to add a household member.