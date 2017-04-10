Ulefone to launch Gemini Pro and Armor 2 at Hong Kong Fair

The phones, which have been rumored over the last few weeks, become official next week

Ulefone will be in attendance at the upcoming Global Sources expo in Hong Kong next week where it plans to launch two new phones.

Running from April 18 to 21, the conference will likely home to multiple new handset announcements. As for Ulefone and its new models, the company expects to introduce its Gemini Pro and Armor 2. The Gemini Pro figures to employ three 13-megapixel cameras and a Helio X27 deca-core processor clocking in at 2.6GHz.

The Armor 2, which was shown off at Mobile World Congress, it offers users a waterproof experience with a Helio P20 processor that’s paired with 6GB RAM. Based on previous reports, we understand the phone to include a 16-megapixel rear camera, NFC support, and a handful of physical buttons.

If you’re in Hong Kong next week, and plan to check out the annual expo, be sure to swing by Ulefone’s booth (5D10). For those who aren’t, check back in a few days and we’ll have all of the final, official details.