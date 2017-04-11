Keep your gadgets safe and charged with the ClickPack Pro backpack

Do you usually carry around a lot of gadgets? Do you need to have your laptop, tablet, laptop, memory cards and such around at all times? Then you’ll probably be very interested in the ClickPack Pro backpack. This is a unique gadget storage solution which has been designed to keep thieves at bay.

The backpack is made of slash resistant fabric, so not even a sharp knife will be able to damage this container. On top of that, the ClickPack Pro’s zippers have a built-in lock which means thieves won’t be able to access its contents without you being aware of it. If that’s not enough for you, the retractable metal wire lock will allow you to tether the backpack to your seat or a stand, so you can make absolutely sure your backpack isn’t going anywhere.

But the ClickPack Pro is not meant only to carry your gadgets. You can fold in a lot of other stuff too like clothes or food items – with designated compartments being clearly labeled, so you know exactly where your items are. The ClickPack Pro can also securely store your credit cards. The bag features a RFID magnetic strip in order to keep your card information safe and private.

What’s more, let’s say you get lost on a hike trying to get up the mountain and shoot the spectacular view, the backpack’s built-in reflectors will allow rescuers to see you from up 100 feet ahead. The ClickPack Pro also takes advantage of double layer rain protection, so it doesn’t matter whether you get caught in the rain – your gadgets will remain unharmed.

Your phone ran out of power? No problem, with the ClickPack Pro you can charge your electronic devices anytime, anywhere. Just pull out your changing cable.

The product is currently gathering funds on Kickstarter and with 30 days still to go, it has already fulfilled its goal. You can currently place an order for a ClickPack Pro for just $99 (retail price will be $198). Estimated delivery date is July 2017.