Low-end Motorola Moto E4 will have a 4GB of RAM version

Lots of new Motorola handsets are expected to make an appearance in the upcoming months. First off, we’re probably going to see the Moto Z2 launch this summer and then at some point or another the Moto X (2017) should also make an appearance.

While the Moto Z2 is a premium phone and the Moto X (2017) is expected to launch as an affordable dual camera phone, Motorola also appears to have plans to fill even the really low-end niche with a couple of new phones. The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have already popped up at the FCC, but the listings didn’t reveal much about the phones’ insides.

Well this week this week the Moto E4 showed up on the Indonesian regulatory agency P3DN’s website, thus revealing its full specs in the process.

According to the information at hand, we can tell you the Moto E4 will arrive with a 5-inch FWVGA display with 845 x 480 resolution. Under the hood, doing the heavy lifting is a MediaTek MT6737m processor working in concert with 1GB/2GB/4GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It’s quite interesting that the low-end Moto E4 will get a version with 4GB of RAM – the same amount of RAM that powers the Samsung Galaxy S8 monster. Anyway, moving along the phone should also accommodate a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie snapper.

The phone comes bundling a 2,300 mAh battery, while previous leaks have revealed the Moto E4 Plus will rely on a huge 5,000 mAh power source. Coming back to the Moto E4, the phone is showed to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

We’re still waiting on the full spec list of the Moto E4 Plus, but the phones are probably going to go official in a few weeks. And then we’ll know the whole story.