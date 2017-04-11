Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx available for free at Sprint (with 2-year plan)

If you’re looking for a middle-range device to buy this spring, Sprint has just the thing for you. The carrier is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) under the name Galaxy J7 Perx.

The same device was so far available as the Galaxy J7 V with Verizon. Now at Sprint the Perx can be yours for $265 outright or $0 down and $11/month for the next 24 months. The same phone will soon land with Sprint‘s prepaid brands, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile too.

The phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution plus a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. There’s also 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage onboard, but luckily there’s a microSD card slot onboard for memory expansion up to 256GB.

As for photography, the handset offers the services of an 8MP main camera and a sensible 5MP selfie camera. The phone does not have NFC, but it does take advantage of Sprint’s LTE Plus network. The Galaxy J7 Perx also has a removable 3,300 mAh battery onboard (said to give users up to 40 hours of usage) and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

However, in the same price-range you can get the Moto G5 Plus which offers better resolution, 4 carrier support, improved camera and fingerprint scanner.

If for some reason, you don’t want to do business with Sprint, the Galaxy S7 V can still be purchased from Verizon. Actually it’s more affordable to get it from Big Red. The carrier offers it for $240 in full or for $10/month for 2 years with no down payment needed.