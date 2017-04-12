Motorola’s Moto C and Moto C Plus specs revealed

Yesterday we told you that alongside the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Motorola is also preparing to unleash the super-affordable Moto C. Well as it turns out, the Moto C will also get a Plus variant.

According to Evan Blass, the two phones are targeted at first time smartphone buyers and are going to be Motorola’s cheapest yet.

And the Moto C Plus will obviously be bringing forth the better spec package. The phone should make it out with a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and a quad-core MediaTek chipset onboard with either 1GB of RAM or 2GB of RAM (depending on market) and 16GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card slot). The Moto C Plus will also take advantage of an 8MP/2MP camera combo, a 4,000 mAh battery and 4G LTE. It will be available in four colors including Gold, Black, Red and Silver.

As for the plain Moto C variant, the device will also take advantage of a 5-inch screen but with low-end 854 x 480 resolution. The same quad-core MediaTek SoC should fuel the insides of the standard Moto C, along with 1GB of RAM and either 8GB or 16GB of internal storage. The phone should also bring forth a 5MP main camera plus a 2MP selfie shooter and a 2,350 mAh battery. The Moto C only features 3G connectivity.

Both devices will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat onboard. We can’t wait to find out more about pricing options. Hopefully none of the models will exceed $100.