Dual-camera Bluboo D1 gets unboxed on eve of launch

Recently we’ve heard a lot of buzz about the upcoming Bluboo D1 smartphone. Now, thanks to an official video from the phone maker, we can finally see how the devices looks fresh out of the box.

If there’s one reason to give the Bluboo D1 a look, it’s likely the affordable price point. Launching at only $60, it figures to make the entry-level smartphone space just a little bit more competitive. For instance, as of today there are no other dual-camera devices in that range.

As you can see in the video, the D1 is built with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and figures to have a unibody design. Moreover, we learn the phone has a selfie softlight for softening pictures and smoothing out complexion. The light also breathes and lights up as part of the notification system. Included in the box are the typical USB cable, charger, warranty card, and manual.

As for the actual specs, we’re looking at a 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Those who need more room for media files will be able to add a microSD card for up to 256GB of additional space.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the D1 offers up a 5-inch HD display and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Around back is where we find the dual-camera setup; the 8-megapixel shooter is paired with a 2-megapixel camera.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Bluboo D1 visit the phone maker’s official website. In the coming days Bluboo will demonstrate and show off the phone at an annual trade expo in Hong Kong.