Gear Up: Caseology cases for LG G6 and other flagships

Are you the proud owner of a new LG G6 smartphone? What are you using to protect that flagship device? As delicate and sleek as that phone is, the last thing you want to do is drop it or scuff its surface. You’ll want to get a case on that thing as soon as possible.

Caseology has a pair of cases for the LG G6 which we think you’d be interested in checking out. We were sent samples of the Parallax and Vault cases and have been testing them out for the last few days. Both, as we see it, are excellent choices for customers looking to cover up the G6.

Parallax

With a diamond pattern that can be felt in your hand, this one has Military Grade protection to keep your phone safe and secure. Its slim profile and somewhat grippy material are a pleasure to hold, and keep the device from feeling bulky. Available in black, burgundy, and navy blue, the Parallax runs about $20 through Caseology’s website. Head to Amazon, though, and you can likely find it for around $15.

Vault

Equally slim and low profile, the Vault is made from a TPU/Polycarbonate material that looks like brushed aluminum. The overall aesthetic looks great against any color variation of the phone with the cutouts letting the gorgeous phone peek through in just the right amount. And, while it is light and rather flexible, the case is strong enough to take scrapes and general abuse. Offered in black, you can buy this one from Caseology for $20. Amazon is currently selling them for only $11, about half price.

Caseology has a wide variety of cases for not only LG phones, but Samsung, Apple, Pixel, and more. Most of the devices supported include the Parallax and Vault models. Heck, there’s even a screen protector for the Nintendo Switch, too. Be sure to check out its growing portfolio.