Google Photos gains video stabilization option in latest update

If you hate shaky videos as much as we do, then you’ll be glad to know that Google has added video stabilization to Google Photos through the app’s latest 2.13 update.

The video stabilization feature can be accessed from the Albums page. Find a video and tap on it, then hit the pencil icon (edit) and you’ll be able to see the “Stabilize” option on the next page. Tap on it to commence video processing.

Daniel Stone’s YouTube channel already lists a few videos, which show that the feature can deliver pretty awesome results. Here’s the video without stabilization:

And here’s is it again with Google Photos stabilization:

However, there is a downside to having your videos go through stabilization processing. The resulting effect is achieved through cropping the video, so you won’t get to see the clip in full after it has been processed. Still Google will save a copy of the original in your library, so you can always go back to the original if you find you like it more.

Optical and electronic image stabilization is becoming the standard in more and more smartphone cameras, but its yet to become a ubiquitous. That’s why Google Photos’ feature becomes comes really in handy. The feature has been hinted at ever since August 2016 and now it is finally here.