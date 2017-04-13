Limited time sale sees AliExpress offering Ulefone Power 2 for $169.99

Online retailer AliExpress is running a limited-time promotion which puts the Ulefone Power 2 as low as $169.99. Starting from April 12, there will be 500 coupons worth USD $10 each which can be applied to the recently released phone.

Already sold at a discounted price of $179.99, the Power 2 comes with a gift bag of accessories valued at $40. Customers who take advantage of the AliExpress deal will still receive the kit which includes a phone stand, tempered glass screen cover, and leather case.

The metal-clad Ulefone Power 2 packs a behemoth 6,050mAh battery and features a MediaTek octa-core 1.5GHz processor with 4GB RAM. Running Android 7.0, it offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 64GB of storage. Sold in black, grey, and gold colors, the Power 2 also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Ulefone is now fulfilling the pre-orders of the Power 2; orders are expected to ship within a week of placement. Head to AliExpress to place your order.

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Power 2 is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.