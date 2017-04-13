Limited time sale sees AliExpress offering Ulefone Power 2 for $169.99

By
AndroidGuys
-

Online retailer AliExpress is running a limited-time promotion which puts the Ulefone Power 2 as low as $169.99. Starting from April 12, there will be 500 coupons worth USD $10 each which can be applied to the recently released phone.

Already sold at a discounted price of $179.99, the Power 2 comes with a gift bag of accessories valued at $40. Customers who take advantage of the AliExpress deal will still receive the kit which includes a phone stand, tempered glass screen cover, and leather case.

The metal-clad Ulefone Power 2 packs a behemoth 6,050mAh battery and features a MediaTek octa-core 1.5GHz processor with 4GB RAM. Running Android 7.0, it offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 64GB of storage. Sold in black, grey, and gold colors, the Power 2 also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Ulefone is now fulfilling the pre-orders of the Power 2; orders are expected to ship within a week of placement. Head to AliExpress to place your order.

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Power 2 is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.

  • WCDMA:2100/900(B1/8)
  • GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 (B5/8/3/2)
  • FDD-LTE:2100/1800/2600/900/800(B1/3/7/8/20)
SHARE
Previous articleGear Up: Caseology cases for LG G6 and other flagships
AndroidGuys
Now in our tenth year, AndroidGuys offers daily news, reviews, editorials, and tutorials. Articles listed under this byline are comprised of those written by current and former employees of AndroidGuys as well as guest contributors and sponsors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR