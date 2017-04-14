Celebrate Easter with Pokémon GO’s latest Eggstravaganza in-game event

Easter is coming up in a few days and Niantic wants to help Pokémon GO fans celebrate it, so it announced the Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza. The egg-themed event launched the other day and will carry on until April 20 at 1:00 p,m PDT.

During the Eggstravaganza players will be able to find a greater variety of Pokémon when hatching 2km eggs. They will also be showered with extra Pokémon Candy for every Pokémon they hatch.

On top of that, gamers will also be able to earn double experience points for every action they take in-game. Lucky Eggs will also be 50% off in the in-game shop, so players can earn four times the XP they normally would when using a Lucky Egg.

Since it launched Pokémon Go back in July, Niantic has been keen on hosting limited-time events such as this one, in the hopes of inspiring gamers to play more. Don’t forget, this Eggstravaganza ends April 20 at 1:00 p.m PDT.

As usual the in-game event is accessible through the latest version of the Pokémon GO app which is available for download from the Google Play Store. So you best hurry up if you want to stock up on candy and additional goodies!