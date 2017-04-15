The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is coming, bound for AT&T

All the perks of a leading flagship, minus the beauty with some added extras. Is the S8 active the perfect device for you?

The clock is ticking, pre-orders have been placed and Samsung fans around the world are salavating at the nearing prospect of incorporating the Galaxy S8’s beautifully sleek curves and vastly increased screen sizes into their tech infused lives. Whether you are a Samsung advocate or this being the first time at the Galaxy rodeo; I think we can all be in agreement that 2017 is going to be a year of benchmarks in useability, durability, features and function.

However, if you haven’t placed a pre-order for the Galaxy S8 until now, you might want to wait. According to a recent leak coming out of Sam Mobile, Samsung will continue the tradition in 2017 and launch the Galaxy S8 Active.

The jury was well and truly out on the prospect of seeing such a device hit the shelves this year due to the S8’s reinvented sleek design BUT we are happy to announce the Active is well and truly on its way.

So, what actually is this “ACTIVE” version of the globally anticipated Samsung S8 I hear you ask? Let me explain.

Samsung have been producing the “ACTIVE” range as far back as the Galaxy S5 and usually gets released around June time a few months after each flagship is outed for public sale.

Here is a render of last year’s S7 Active.

The idea behind the Active range is to take all the features, functions and benefits of the flagship and combine them with military grade durability, increased battery life and a uniquely designed “ACTIVE” key. The “ACTIVE” key usually comes in the form of an additional button on the side of the device that allows you to link a specific app or function for instant access via either a Long Press – Short Press or Double Press even when the screen is locked.

For the more Geek-Sentric among us we can confirm that the official model number for this year’s Galaxy S8 is SM-G892A and comes with an equally intriguing code name of CRUISER.

So expect: The same display – Storage – Micro SD slot – and pre-installed OS and for added peace of mind – enhanced durability and quick fire access to whatever you need. It’s also important to remember: It is going to be bigger, heavier and as far as the looks department goes – it’s not going to be anywhere near as pretty.

AT&T are holding full exclusivity on this device so don’t expect to see it outside of the US anytime soon. Gear VR support? We most certainly hope so…