Get the HTC U Ultra, HTC 10 and more with a discount until April 23

A slew of HTC phones are available with a discount

By
Alexandra Arici
-

The HTC U Ultra was unveiled in the first weeks of January, but only a few months later was the device made available for purchase in the US. The phone hasn’t been a huge hit with customers so far and with the Samsung Galaxy S8 out and about, HTC is trying its best to attract customers’ attention towards the HTC U Ultra. So it’s hosting a promotion.

Starting Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23 interested parties willing to buy a HTC U Ultra will be able to do so with $150 off. The phone will available for grabs for $599 on www.htc.com.

HTC One A9

But that’s not all. The Taiwanese company is also slashing $200 off the HTC 10, $150 off the HTC Bolt which also ships with a free clear case and $300 off the HTC One A9. So if you too have been mulling over a HTC device, now it’s the right time to make your purchase.

HTC 10

HTC’s latest flagship, the U Ultra comes equipped with a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution and a secondary 2.05-inch screen with 160 x 1040 resolution. On top of the Snapdragon 821 processor nestled under the bonnet, the HTC U Ultra also brings the power of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot available).

HTC U Ultra

It’s the first phone from the HTC lineup to feature the Sense Companion, the company’s own answer to the wave of AI-driven assistants. The phone is offered with UH OH Protection – a complementary one-time replacement for broken screens or water damage.

