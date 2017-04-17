HTC U (Ocean) shows its face for the first time

HTC’s second flagship for 2017 the one dubbed Ocean or HTC U has been rumored for quite some time. Last month, we heard that the device will make a debut into the world with a Snapdragon 835 onboard and a touch-sensitive frame.

Now well-known leakster @evleaks is giving us a look at what appears to be the first legit photo of the HTC U. As you can see for yourselves, the handset features a glossy finish akin to the HTC U Ultra‘s and a fingerprint scanner living up in front. On the back, we notice a pretty odd-looking camera sensor – no dual-camera setup visible – but that’s probably because the phone in the image is far from being a finished product.

According to previous hearsay, the phone should come boasting a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage. At this point, it seems like the HTC U will take advantage of the services of a 12MP main camera plus a 16MP selfie snapper.

But the phone main selling point is probably going to be the touch-sensitive frame or Edge Sense, which allows users to perform certain actions by using gestures like swiping or squeezing.

Keep in mind that this is just a preliminary look at the HTC U, as the real life product will probably end up looking a lot more polished. We don’t know when the phone will launch, but in any case don’t expect it to drop before this summer.